Asylums have released a video for their new single, ‘Understand The Psychology’

It's a cut from their upcoming new album.

Published: 3:28 pm, August 09, 2022 Photos: Alistair Underwood.

Asylums have released their new single, ‘Understand The Psychology’.

It's the latest track from their upcoming album ‘Signs Of Life’, which also features recent drops ‘Crypto Klepto’ and ‘Scatterbrain’ and is set for release on 14th October.

Producer Dave Eringa says of the new cut: "'Understand The Psychology' is a great example of how Luke [Branch, vocals / guitar]’s songwriting has developed - it retains all the power that Asylums have always had but welds it to a pop melody with Cobain-esque panache!!"

Check it out below, and catch the band live at Rough Trade East on 29th October.