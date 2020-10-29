Asylums have shared a new live video for 'The Distance Between Left & Right'

Listen

It was shot during rehearsals.

Published: 10:46 am, October 29, 2020

Asylums have shared a live video for their new single, 'The Distance Between Left & Right'.

The clip follows on from the release of their third album ‘Genetic Cabaret’, and was recorded in the band's first rehearsal in six months.

They explain: "A little while back all four members of Asylums met up in a local Southend recording studio and played music together for the first time in six months. It was genuinely an emotional experience for all of us... there really is nothing quite like playing really loud rock music with your friends..... we had definitely all missed that feeling during the first lockdown. A few days before we decided to invite down our friend Andrew Delaney to film the rehearsal to capture the moment for us. Muscle memory is a strange thing, after a few minutes of jamming all of the musical parts for our third album 'Genetic Cabaret' came flooding back and it was as though we had never had any time off.

"This month we were due to play our biggest headline show to date at London's Moth Club, this would have followed a Summer of festivals bookings which included Glastonbury and Isle Of Wight, obviously like most other bands we had to cancel all our shows this year and stayed productive writing new music instead.

"We decided to share this rehearsal footage publicly for anyone who is missing live music as much as we are."

Check it out below.