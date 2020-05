Watch

Their new album is very nearly here.

Published: 8:41 pm, May 11, 2020

Asking Alexandria have released a new lockdown video for 'House On Fire'.

It's the almost-title-track from upcoming album 'Like A House On Fire', due for release on 15th May via Sumerian Records.

The new tune follows on from recent cuts, 'The Violence', 'They Don't Want What We Want', 'Antisocialist', and 'Down To Hell'.

Give their latest teaser a watch below.