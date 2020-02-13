Listen

“We are back and we are back in the biggest way!"

Published: 10:34 am, February 13, 2020

Asking Alexandria have shared their new track, 'They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)'.

“We are back and we are back in the biggest way!" says guitarist Ben Bruce. "Our new song “They Don’t Want What We Want (and they don’t care)” is non stop energy!

"Some of Danny’s catchiest vocals, one of the biggest guitar riffs I’ve ever written and some of James’ best drumming all thrown into one big melting pot.

"We cannot wait to play this song live! We are super proud to be flying the rock flag high on this one. Let’s bang those fucking heads and sing along at the top of our lungs!”

The track arrives ahead of their upcoming headline tour in the US, which will kick off 30th April in Phoenix, winding up at the end of May.