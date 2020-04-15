Asking Alexandria have dropped a new lyric video for rebellious rock'n'roll tune, 'Down To Hell'

Watch

They've a new album coming next month.

Published: 10:27 am, April 15, 2020

Asking Alexandria have dropped a new lyric video.

The clip is for their track 'Down To Hell', which is taken from their upcoming sixth studio album 'Like A House On Fire', due for release on 15th May via Sumerian Records.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: "We all have a rebellious side and Down to Hell is a big ol’, rebellious rock n roll song reminiscent of From Death to Destiny. From the minute the song starts to the very last note the energy doesn’t stop! It’s a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!"

Check it out below.