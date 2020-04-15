Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Asking Alexandria have dropped a new lyric video for rebellious rock'n'roll tune, 'Down To Hell'

They've a new album coming next month.
Published: 10:27 am, April 15, 2020
Asking Alexandria have dropped a new lyric video for rebellious rock'n'roll tune, 'Down To Hell'

Asking Alexandria have dropped a new lyric video.

The clip is for their track 'Down To Hell', which is taken from their upcoming sixth studio album 'Like A House On Fire', due for release on 15th May via Sumerian Records.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: "We all have a rebellious side and Down to Hell is a big ol’, rebellious rock n roll song reminiscent of From Death to Destiny. From the minute the song starts to the very last note the energy doesn’t stop! It’s a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!"

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
A Day To Remember have released their new single 'Mindreader'
Dance Gavin Dance experiment with timelapse for their new 'Lyrics Lie' video
Delaire The Liar have released their emotional new song, 'Locked (For A Reason)'
Diet Cig are teasing their upcoming album with new cut, ‘Who Are You?’
Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, You Me At Six and more have donated items to a new charity raffle for the NHS
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing