Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more.
Order a copy
March 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Asking Alexandria are going to tour the UK this October

They've four new shows.
Published: 9:41 am, March 10, 2020
Asking Alexandria are going to tour the UK this October

Asking Alexandria are going to tour the UK this October.

Performing in support of their sixth studio album, 'Like A House On Fire', due for release on 15th May via Sumerian Records, they've confirmed four new dates.

"We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album," guitarist Ben Bruce explains. "We are absolutely in love with what we have created. There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and songs celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria."

The details are:

OCTOBER
19 Glasgow Barrowlands
20 Manchester Academy
21 Birmingham O2 Academy
23 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Galactic Empire have announced a new UK tour for June
Strange Bones have released a new video for 'Underdogs'
Enter Shikari have unleashed their new track, 'The King'
Press Club have dropped a new video for 'Insecurities'
Code Orange have shared their new single, 'Sulfur Surrounding'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing