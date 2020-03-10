On tour

They've four new shows.

Published: 9:41 am, March 10, 2020

Asking Alexandria are going to tour the UK this October.

Performing in support of their sixth studio album, 'Like A House On Fire', due for release on 15th May via Sumerian Records, they've confirmed four new dates.

"We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album," guitarist Ben Bruce explains. "We are absolutely in love with what we have created. There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and songs celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria."

The details are:



OCTOBER

19 Glasgow Barrowlands

20 Manchester Academy

21 Birmingham O2 Academy

23 London O2 Forum Kentish Town