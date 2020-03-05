Subscribe to Upset
Incoming!

Asking Alexandria have announced their sixth studio album, 'Like A House On Fire'

The news arrives alongside new single 'Antisocialist'.
Published: 12:37 pm, March 05, 2020
Asking Alexandria have announced their sixth studio album, 'Like A House On Fire'.

Due for release on 15th May via Sumerian Records, the news arrives alongside new single 'Antisocialist' - "a song written for everyone who just wants to stick their middle fingers up high in the air and scream at the top of their lungs."

"It’s a song for the frustrated, the forgotten, the unappreciated and the downtrodden," guitarist Ben Bruce explains. "It’s a song for those who work hard and receive nothing in return. It’s a song for those who dream hard and are laughed at. A song that says what we all feel from time to time and a song to just let loose to! Enjoy!"

Of the album, he adds: "We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album. We are absolutely in love with what we have created. There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria."

The full tracklisting reads:

01. House On Fire
02. They Don't Want What We Want
03. Down to Hell
04. Antisocialist
05. I Don't Need You
06. All Due Respect
07. Take Some Time
08. One Turns To None
09. It's Not Me (It's You)
10. Here's to Starting Over
11. What's Gonna Be
12. Give You Up
13. In My Blood
14. The Violence
15. Lorazepam

