Watch

Ashnikko dons a piratey get-up in her new video for 'Deal With It (Feat. Kelis)'

Her new mixtape 'DEMIDEVIL' is now coming on Friday.
Published: 2:02 pm, January 13, 2021
Ashnikko has released a new video for 'Deal With It (Feat. Kelis)'.

Her "tentacle break-up fantasy brought to life", it's a song about sexual liberation and getting over an ex. "Having a sample of Kelis’ 'Caught Out There' is an actual dream come true," she says. "My childhood musical hero."

The video follows the news that her new mixtape 'DEMIDEVIL' - which was originally due last year, but has experienced quite a few moves - is now due for release this Friday, 15th January.

Give it a watch below.

