Ashnikko dons a piratey get-up in her new video for 'Deal With It (Feat. Kelis)'

Ashnikko has released a new video for 'Deal With It (Feat. Kelis)'.
Her "tentacle break-up fantasy brought to life", it's a song about sexual liberation and getting over an ex. "Having a sample of Kelis’ 'Caught Out There' is an actual dream come true," she says. "My childhood musical hero."
The video follows the news that her new mixtape 'DEMIDEVIL' - which was originally due last year, but has experienced quite a few moves - is now due for release this Friday, 15th January.
Give it a watch below.