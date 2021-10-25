Subscribe to Upset
Ashnikko is getting spooky again with new track ‘Halloweenie IV: Innards’

It follows up on latest singles ‘Panic Attacks in Paradise’ and ‘Maggots’.
Published: 3:06 pm, October 25, 2021
Ashnikko has shared a new Halloween themed track, ‘Halloweenie IV: Innards’.

Over the past 4 years, Ashnikko made a tradition of releasing a spooky track in celebration of their favourite holiday. Latest offering ‘Halloweenie IV: Innards’ sees Ashnikko take the Czech Orchestral classic ‘In The Hall of the Mountain King’ and – y’know – turn it inside out with gory delights.

‘Halloweenie IV: Innards’ follows up on latest singles ‘Panic Attacks in Paradise’ and ‘Maggots’. Later this year there’s a sold-out tour, starting in London’s O2 Kentish Town with stops in Manchester, Ireland and closing in Glasgow.

