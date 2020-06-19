Live

They'll kick off in July.

Published: 10:30 pm, June 19, 2020

Ash, The Streets, Dizzee Rascal and more are going to play a new drive-in series of shows.



Taking place this summer, Kaiser Chiefs, Gary Numan, The Snuts, The Zutons, Camp Bestival Live, Tony Hadley and Skindred will also take part in gigs at various locations up and down the country.

Locations include London, Birmingham, Bolton, Bristol, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Lincoln, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Newmarket and Teeside, with more information coming next week.

For more information, head to the website here. Tickets go on sale from Monday 22nd June at 10am.