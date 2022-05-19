Subscribe to Upset
As It Is have unleashed a new video for 'I Hate Me Too' ahead of their tour with Mayday Parade

The band hit the road from the end of May.
Published: 4:29 pm, May 19, 2022
As It Is have unleashed a new video for 'I Hate Me Too'.

It's a cut from their recently-released new album, 'I Went To Hell And Back’, which arrived back in February via Fearless Records - and saw them on the cover of Upset.

"'I HATE ME TOO' was a really fun project to shoot," the band comment. "The three of us appear as talent show judges who hate all the various versions of themselves onstage. Despite the wide array of genres, looks, and performance styles, there's no escaping the simple, solitary fact: We hate us, too. It's a lighthearted and super silly take on a devastatingly self-deprecating song, but that juxtaposition is what had us so excited about this concept in the first place. Thank you all for checking this one out; we hope you love it, and we hope you don't hate us, too."

Check it out below, and catch them on tour with Mayday Parade from the end of May.

