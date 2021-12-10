Watch

It was inspired "by spending too much time all alone in your head".

Published: 12:52 pm, December 10, 2021

As It Is have dropped their new single, 'In Threes'.

It's a cut from their recently-announced new album, 'I Went To Hell And Back'. The record will be released on 4th February via Fearless Records.

The song was inspired, Patty Walters says, "by spending too much time all alone in your head. You start to build an alternate reality, where what's 'true' is twisted and contorted, and after enough time, it becomes reality. And it leaves you hurt and spiteful and violent and numb. It's an intensely dark listen, both lyrically and musically, but it was a total opposition experience to create."

Bandmate Ronnie Ish adds: "It's about internal fires that start inside of our heads with having zero energy and no interest in extinguishing. Instead, we let the fire spread, consuming every room inside our mind and let it burn down everything inside. It's about accepting defeat, making a bed in the darkness, and succumbing to that alternate reality."

Check it out below.