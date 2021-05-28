Listen

"This is As It Is - unsettled, unhinged, and unboxed."

Published: 9:36 am, May 28, 2021

As It Is are back with their new single, 'IDGAF'.

Billed as "the first taste (a gloriously aggressive and undeniably catchy one at that) of what's to come from the band as they begin their next chapter" in a press release, the song follows on from their 2018 album, 'The Great Depression'.

"'IDGAF' was the first thing we created that made us feel anything," the band explain. "It harnesses so many feelings that we've all been experiencing, so if you're anxious, heartbroken, pissed off, and wanna give the fuck up, turn the volume up. The raw attitude and energy of this track ended up defining the direction of the rest of this record. This is As It Is — unsettled, unhinged, and unboxed."

"We started writing the next chapter of As It Is in 2019," they add. "We had written a lot of cool songs but none of them were telling our story or communicating how we were actually feeling. When 'IDGAF' happened, it was the first thing that incapsulated the heartbreak, defeat, and disappointment we were feeling with ourselves and the world around us. When the pandemic happened and the world shut down, that's when we really spiralled. We're unwell and we have been. 'IDGAF' is all in the title. It's for all of us and it's yours now."

