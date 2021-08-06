Listen

"If these words resonate with you, then fuck, sorry you’ve ever felt as shit as I did when we wrote this one."

Published: 12:17 pm, August 06, 2021

As It Is have dropped a new single, 'I Lie To Me'.

It follows on from their recent track 'IDGAF', which was billed as "the first taste (a gloriously aggressive and undeniably catchy one at that) of what's to come from the band as they begin their next chapter" in a press release. The songs follow on from their 2018 album, 'The Great Depression'.

"I Lie to Me' is about the days where you wake up and try, only to end up exactly where you started," the band share. "Where the only distance walked is the step or two taken beyond the threshold of your limits. Because it hurts to fail, but it hurts so much more when you try. ‘I Lie To Me’ is that unrestrained resentment that inspired this record, and it’s ironic how that defeated apathy led to one of my personal favourites on this upcoming album of ours. If these words resonate with you, then fuck, sorry you’ve ever felt as shit as I did when we wrote this one. If you lie to you to get through, that’s okay, we do too."

"We started writing the next chapter of As It Is in 2019," they add. "We had written a lot of cool songs but none of them were telling our story or communicating how we were actually feeling. When 'IDGAF' happened, it was the first thing that encapsulated the heartbreak, defeat, and disappointment we were feeling with ourselves and the world around us. When the pandemic happened and the world shut down, that's when we really spiralled. We're unwell and we have been. 'IDGAF' is all in the title. It's for all of us and it's yours now."

Check it out below.