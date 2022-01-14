The new issue of Upset, featuring cover stars As It Is, is out now!

New issue

Published: 4:00 pm, January 14, 2022

The new issue of Upset is out now, featuring cover stars As It Is.

We've all been through a lot over the last couple of years - but in the space since their latest album 'The Great Depression', As It Is have been through plenty of their own upheaval. Embracing the emotional rollercoaster, new album 'I Went To Hell And Back' is a triumphant return - a middle finger up to the thought of giving in and a defiant new chapter for one of the UK's most treasured bands. You'll read the full story in this month's edition.

That's not all though. Elsewhere this month we've got the likes of Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi, Venom Prison, Anxious, Pulled Apart By Horses, Softcult, Bad Suns, Modern Error, Cassyette and loads more.

And that's not including all sorts of other news, reviews and 'stuff'. You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.