As It Is have dropped their new single 'I MISS 2003', and announced a new album

The full-length is coming early next year.

Published: 2:23 pm, November 11, 2021

As It Is have announced their new album, 'I Went To Hell And Back'.

The record will be released on 4th February via Fearless Records, preceded by new single 'I MISS 2003'.

"This was the last song written for the album, written and tracked in the last two days of recording," the band explain. "Thematically, there was little left unsaid on the album, which is always a liberating feeling because no risk is off limits anymore. Why not write a love song about the bands that sparked a fire inside you? Why not decorate all the lyrics with band names and song titles? It was a true joy to write, and in its own weird way, it felt like we were writing this in the 2000s. So if you were there, we hope this song takes you back. And if you missed out, we hope this song makes you feel like you lived through it all with us."

"As profoundly pessimistic as this record sounds on the surface, it isn't all doom and gloom,” says Patty Walters. “Feelings like sadness and hopelessness will eat you alive if you let them. I hope this record is there for anybody feeling as lousy or as inadequate as I was. I don’t relate to happy music – never have, never will," he continues. "Sad music, it reminds you that you’re not alone. It isn’t going to fix things but sometimes it’s enough to know that other people understand."

