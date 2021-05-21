Listen

Second album 'Happier' is coming this August.

Published: 11:42 am, May 21, 2021

As December Falls have shared their new single, ‘Nothing On You’.

The track arrives alongside news of a UK headline tour in support of their upcoming second album 'Happier', due 6th August.

Bethany Hunter says of the song: "Nothing On You is a representation of how artists can be treated as performers in the music industry. People forget that we are real humans and you almost get treated as an object made just to entertain others. It’s a massive juxtaposition of being in a place where you’re meant to be having the time of your life but sometimes you feel trapped and just want to get out."

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:



NOVEMBER

18 Newcastle - Cluny 2

19 Sheffield - Corporation (Room 3)

21 Norwich - B2



DECEMBER

15 Glasgow - Audio

16 Manchester - Gullivers

17 Nottingham - Bodega

18 Leeds - The Key Club

19 York - Fulford Arms



FEBRUARY

17 Cardiff - Fuel

18 Bristol - The Exchange

19 Swansea - Sin City

24 London - The Black Heart

26 Birmingham - O2 Institute3