As December Falls have shared their new single, ‘Nothing On You’.
The track arrives alongside news of a UK headline tour in support of their upcoming second album 'Happier', due 6th August.
Bethany Hunter says of the song: "Nothing On You is a representation of how artists can be treated as performers in the music industry. People forget that we are real humans and you almost get treated as an object made just to entertain others. It’s a massive juxtaposition of being in a place where you’re meant to be having the time of your life but sometimes you feel trapped and just want to get out."
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
NOVEMBER
18 Newcastle - Cluny 2
19 Sheffield - Corporation (Room 3)
21 Norwich - B2
DECEMBER
15 Glasgow - Audio
16 Manchester - Gullivers
17 Nottingham - Bodega
18 Leeds - The Key Club
19 York - Fulford Arms
FEBRUARY
17 Cardiff - Fuel
18 Bristol - The Exchange
19 Swansea - Sin City
24 London - The Black Heart
26 Birmingham - O2 Institute3