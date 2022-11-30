Watch

Published: 8:47 pm, November 30, 2022

Artio have shared their new single, 'Unhinged'.

The track is the third to be taking from the Leeds up-and-comers new EP 'Pyrokid', set for release via Slam Dunk Records.

“Unhinged is just Gen Z nihilism," they explain. "The world is a shit hole, our leaders are leading us into a post-apocalyptic dystopian hell. The planet is dying, mental health support is basically non-existent and there just seems like there’s no point to anything so why not just live by your own standards, because society is a construct, nothing means anything, so do what you want."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in January.