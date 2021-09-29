Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

ArcTanGent has signed up Zeal & Ardor, Mclusky and more

The next instalment of the end will take place in August 2022.
Published: 11:31 am, September 29, 2021
ArcTanGent has signed up Zeal & Ardor and Mclusky for next year's festival.

Taking place at Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin from 17th-20th August, it'll also host sets from The Armed, The Fall Of Troy, and Rivers of Nihil, who join Opeth, Cult Of Luna, TesseracT, MONO, Amenra, Maybeshewill, The Locust, Oathbreaker, A.A. Williams, Svalbard and many more.

ATG festival booker, James Scarlett comments: "Other than my 3 year old child, this line up is the best thing I have ever created. Hahaha… seriously! I really am so proud of this line up of bands and I honestly think 2022 will be the best ATG ever. There are more bands to come in a few weeks, but this should get you going for starters – just look at that beautiful line up poster! I should also point out that we’re already well on our way to a sell out for ATG 2022, so I suggest people get their tickets ASAP. See you in August!"

The full line-up (so far) reads:

Opeth, Cult of Luna, TesseracT, Zeal & Ardor, MONO, Amenra, Maybeshewill, Alcest, Leprous, Perturbator, Enslaved, Mclusky, Caspian, Delta Sleep, Agent Fresco, The Armed, Oathbreaker, Oranssi Pazuzu, The Locust, The Fall of Troy, Rivers of Nihil, Intronaut, A.A.Williams, Bell Witch, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, Intervals, Frontierer, Arabrot, Talons, Her Name Is Calla, Jo Quail, Alpha Male Tea Party, Psychonaut, Castrovalva, Blodet, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs, BRUIT ≤, URNE, Down I Go, The Samuel Jackson Five, Hail The Sun, Satyr

