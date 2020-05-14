Festivals

They've also started a crowdfunder.

Published: 10:09 pm, May 14, 2020

ArcTanGent has announced Opeth for 2021's event.

The festival's first headliner, they arrive alongside a crowdfunder in which fans can purchase credit, art prints, toilet queue jumps, burritos, and more.

“We’re very excited to announce that Opeth will be at ArcTanGent 2021 as our Main Stage Saturday night headliner," says booker James Scarlett.

"They are the biggest band we had booked for 2020 so it felt like a good way to let people know our intentions for next year are equally big, if not bigger! A little bit of inside info is that ATG 2021 will feature loads of the 2020 bands with some amazing extras on top.

"Watch this space!”

ArcTanGent will run from 19th-21st August, near Bristol.