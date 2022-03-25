ArcTanGent has announced a new batch of names for 2022

Festivals

Published: 10:12 am, March 25, 2022

ArcTanGent has announced more artists for this year's event.

New additions to the bill include Lightning Bolt, Jamie Lenman, Covet, Bossk, Palm Reader, DVNE, Blanket and more

They join an already confirmed line-up including Opeth, Cult Of Luna, TesseracT, Zeal & Ardor, MONO, Amenra, Maybeshewill, Alcest, Leprous, Perturbator, Enslaved, Mclucky, The Armed, The Locust, Earthtone9, A.A. Williams, Emma Ruth Rundle, Caspian and Conjurer.

ArcTanGent takes place between 17th and 20th August 2022 on Fernhill Farm near Bristol.

The full list of confirmed and announced bands for ATG 2022 are:

Opeth / Cult of Luna / TesseracT / Zeal & Ardor / MONO / Amenra / Maybeshewill / Alcest / Leprous / Perturbator / Enslaved / Mclusky / Caspian / Intervals / Lightning Bolt / Jamie Lenman / Covet / Bossk / The Armed / Agent Fresco / Delta Sleep / Pallbearer / The Locust / Palm Reader / Car Bomb / / Intronaut / Rivers of Nihil / Emma Ruth Rundle / Earthtone9 / A.A.Williams / Conjurer / IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT / Frontierer / Arabrot / Jo Quail / Oranssi Pazuzu / MØL / The St. Pierre Snake Invasion / Sugar Horse / Slow Crush / Clever Girl / Elephant Tree / Hail The Sun / Talons / Wheel / Pijn / DVNE / Her Name Is Calla / Alpha Male Tea Party / Boss Keloid / Pupil Slicer / Heriot / Mass of the Fermenting Dregs / The Hirsch Effekt / My Own Private Alaska / Blanket / Blodet / Satyr / VASA / Zetra / Hippotraktor / BRUIT ≤ / Castrovalva / Tuskar / Catbamboo / SEIMS / Traps / Vogons / Ithaca / Skin Failure / Natalie Evans / Odradek / Fall of Messiah / MIËT / Bolt Ruin / Jakub Zytecki / Astrosaur / Memory of Elephants / We Never Learned To Live / The Hyena Kill / Heisa / TOTS / Binge / Bonnacons of Doom / God Alone. / Lakes / FES / Five The Hierophant / Paranoid Void / Luo / Straight Girl / Coldbones / Skemer / worriedaboutsatan / El Moono / Axiom / Bear / Beige Palace / Bicurious / Garganjua / Kokomo / Last Hyena / Pollyanna Holland-Wing / qariaq / STANLÆY / Stoßzahn / Thumpermonkey / Wavey / Mother Vulture / Olanza / Modern Rituals / Rubbing / Graywave / Mutant-Thoughts / The Road / My Octopus Mind / Lightning Sharks