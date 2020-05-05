Festivals

Published: 5:41 pm, May 05, 2020

ArcTanGent isn't going to happen this year, but it'll be back for 2021.

The event was set to take place this August near Bristol, with sets from Opeth, Metz (pictured), Swans, Maybeshewill, TesseracT, The Locust, Car Bomb, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, and loads more.

"We tried for as long as possible to stay optimistic," organisers explain, "but unfortunately, we have had to take the incredibly tough decision to postpone ARCTANGENT until August 19th-21st 2021.

"We’re absolutely devastated that we won’t be able to party with you this August at Fernhill Farm.

"The decision to postpone wasn’t taken lightly and is sincerely the last thing we wanted to do. We were still hopeful of going ahead until last week. However, it has become increasingly clear that the current situation isn’t going away anytime soon and the health & safety of our guests, staff & the wider community at large has to come first.

"The good news is that all tickets will automatically be valid for next year’s event and if you already have your ticket, you do not have to do anything to reserve your place at ArcTanGent 2021. Your existing ticket is now your ticket to 2021."

"As a small business that’s been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, we really need as many people as possible to roll their tickets to next year," they add.

