Festivals

ArcTanGent has unveiled the majority of its 2021 line-up

It's a long old list.
Published: 4:40 pm, October 02, 2020
ArcTanGent has unveiled the majority of its 2021 line-up.

The festival - which was of course cancelled this year due to COVID-19 - will host sets from main stage headliners Opeth and Cult Of Luna (with one final main stage headliner still to be announced), plus loads more.

Also on the bill, are:

TesseracT, Jaga Jazzist, MONO, Maybeshewill, Alcest, Amenra, Oathbreaker, Rolo Tomassi, Leprous, The Locust, Perturbator, Caspian, Agent Fresco, Jamie Lenman, Enslaved, Intervals, Bell Witch, Rivers of Nihil, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Intronaut, Earthtone9, A.A.Williams, Tides From Nebula, Raketkanon, Quail vs Kenny, Chinese Football, Wheel, Car Bomb, Frontierer, OHHMS, Svalbard, Talons, Elephant Tree, Youthmovies, Jo Quail, The Samuel Jackson Five, Alpha Male Tea Party, Curse These Metal Hands, Castrovalva, Down I Go, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs, My Own Private Alaska, Boss Keloid, Fall of Messiah, Antethic, Arabrot, Kairon; IRSE!, The St. Pierre Snake Invasion, Memory of Elephants, Phoxjaw, Luo, Bonnacons of Doom, Barrens, Blodet, VASA, The Hyena Kill, The Guru Guru, Psychonaut, FES, Axiom, Attan, Latitudes, Bear, Bicurious, Traps, Parachute For Gordo, Natalie Evans, Bolt Ruin, Coldbones, worriedaboutsatan, Rainbow Slicer, Qariaq, Wess Meets West, Odradek, BRIQUEVILLE, Heisa, Astrosaur, tortuganónima, The Mantis Opera, Body Hound, Stake, Mountain Caller, TANKENGINE, Binge, Last Hyena, Paranoid Void, Straight Girl, Jakub Zytecki, Lack The Low, Stoßzahn, Skemer, Pollyanna Holland-Wing, Kokomo, SEIMS, The Most, The Hirsch Effekt, Spook The Horses, TOTS, Thumpermonkey, Garganjua, Bent Knee, The K., Herod, Land Wars, God Alone., Sugar Horse, Ogives Big Band, Poisonous Birds, Modern Rituals, Mutant-Thoughts, Mother Vulture, Lightning Sharks, MIËT, Shake the Baby Til the Love Comes Out, Catbamboo, Wavey, Vogons, Beige Palace

ArcTanGent Festival 2021 will run from 18th-21st August.

