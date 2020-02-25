ArcTanGent has confirmed Chelsea Wolfe and more

Festivals

ArcTanGent takes place from 20th-22nd August at Fernhill Farm in Compton Martin, near Bristol.

Published: 11:18 am, February 25, 2020

ArcTanGent has confirmed Chelsea Wolfe for this summer's festival.

Also new to the bill, are Caspian, Emma Ruth Rundle, Bell Witch & Aerial Ruin, Intronaut, Talons, Arabrot, Wheel, The Guru Guru, and Latitudes.

The festival will be headlined by Opeth, and feature the likes of Metz, Swans, Maybeshewill, TesseracT, The Locust, This Will Destroy You, Car Bomb, Amenra, Ihsahn, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Perturbator, Earthtone9, Giraffes? Giraffes!, Frontierer, GosT, Raketkanon, Scalping, Svalbard, Alpha Male Tea Party, Stake, Curse These Metal Hands, Boss Keloid, Body Hound, VASA, Luo, BRIQUEVILLE, FES, TANKENGINE, the K., and Mountain Caller.

Rolo Tomassi will play two full album sets, performing 'Grievances' and 'Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It', while Quail vs Kenny is described as an "ATG exclusive" collaboration between Jo Quail and Howard James Kenny. OHHMS will also play two sets - one the subject of a film, 'Subjects'.

ArcTanGent takes place from 20th-22nd August at Fernhill Farm in Compton Martin, near Bristol. Tickets are on sale now.