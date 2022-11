Festivals

Feat. Scalping, Conjurer and more.

Published: 2:57 pm, November 03, 2022

ArcTanGent has confirmed the first acts for 2023's festival.

A selection of 'Greatest Hits' from 2022, they'll perform on the first day of the event, Wednesday 16th August.

The list of acts reads: Scalping (headliner), Conjurer, DVNE, Hippotraktor, Skin Failure, Bicurious, Five the Hierophant, Ogives Big Band, and Straight Girl (Silent Disco set after the headliner).

Instalment tickets are now available for a super limited time only. Visit arctangent.co.uk for more information.