Published: 4:20 pm, August 12, 2020

ArcTanGent Festival is going to host three days of streamed music and interviews.

The event will take place on the weekend of Thursday 20th through to Saturday 22nd August 2020 on the festival's Facebook and Instagram, with contributions from the likes of Car Bomb, sleepmakeswaves, Pijn, SLOW CRUSH, Svalbard, MØL, Black Futures, Sugar Horse, Phoxjaw, Modern Rituals, Future of the Left, The Ocean, The Guru Guru and loads more.

Here's the rundown:

On the Thursday afternoon/evening (3:45PM - 9:00PM) we’ll have exclusive live performances from Phoxjaw, Sugar Horse, Pijn and more streaming on the ARCTANGENT Facebook page. These performances will be genuinely live streamed shows, performed on the day and at the time of viewing!

The Friday of ATG TV will see a huge exclusive takeover from Pelagic Records, our favourite label discovery of the last year who release music by some brilliant artists (including The Ocean).

On the Saturday we’ll be bringing you a takeover from the legendary Holy Roar Records with artists such as Car Bomb, SLOW CRUSH and MØL amongst others, with performances, brand new song premieres and shedloads of other exciting ATG favourites all weekend long.