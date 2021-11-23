ArcTanGent has booked Emma Ruth Rundle, Car Bomb and more for 2022's festival

Festivals

The event will run next August.

Published: 10:29 am, November 23, 2021

ArcTanGent has signed up Emma Ruth Rundle, Car Bomb (pictured), MØL, Slow Crush and Clever Girl for next year's festival.

Taking place at Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin from 17th-20th August, it'll also host sets from Zeal & Ardor, Mclusky, The Armed, The Fall Of Troy, and Rivers of Nihil, plus Opeth, Cult Of Luna, TesseracT, MONO, Amenra, Maybeshewill, The Locust, Oathbreaker, A.A. Williams, Svalbard and many more.

ATG festival booker, James Scarlett comments: "2022 is undoubtedly going to be the biggest ATG yet! We are opening our doors from the Wednesday and have a host of amazing bands and DJs. It will mean fans can grab the bet camping spots and also be ready for the bands that run from 11am on the Thursday. It's been 2 years without ATG so we are excited to get started!"

The full line-up (so far) reads:

Opeth, Cult of Luna, TesseracT, Zeal & Ardor, MONO, Amenra, Maybeshewill, Alcest, Leprous, Perturbator, Enslaved, Mclusky, Caspian, Intervals, The Armed, Agent Fresco, Delta Sleep, Pallbearer, The Locust, Oathbreaker, Intronaut, The Fall of Troy, Rivers of Nihil, Emma Ruth Rundle, Earthtone9, A.A.Williams, Bell Witch, Conjurer, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, Frontierer, Arabrot, Jo Quail, Oranssi Pazuzu, MØL, The St. Pierre Snake Invasion, Sugar Horse, Car Bomb, Slow Crush, Clever Girl, Elephant Tree, Hail The Sun, Talons, Wheel, Pijn, Psychonaut, Her Name Is Calla, Alpha Male Tea Party, Boss Keloid, Pupil Slicer, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs, The Hirsch Effekt, My Own Private Alaska, The Totemist, Blodet, Satyr, Fall of Messiah, The Samuel Jackson Five, Memory of Elephants, Hippotraktor, BRUIT ≤, Castrovalva, Bent Knee, URNE, Down I Go, Catbamboo, SEIMS, Traps, Vogons, Natalie Evans, Odradek, VASA, MIËT, Bolt Ruin, Jakub Zytecki, Astrosaur, We Never Learned To Live, The Hyena Kill, Heisa, TOTS, Binge, FES, Lakes, Bonnacons of Doom, Five The Hierophant, Paranoid Void, Luo, God Alone., Straight Girl, Coldbones, Lack The Low, worriedaboutsatan, Skemer, Axiom, Bear, Beige Palace, Bicurious, Garganjua, Kokomo, Last Hyena, Pollyanna Holland-Wing, qariaq, STANLÆY, Stoßzahn, Thumpermonkey, Wavey, Mother Vulture, Modern Rituals, Mutant-Thoughts, Olanza, The Road, My Octopus Mind, Lightning Sharks