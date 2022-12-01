It's day one of ArcTanGent's annual advent calendar - here's today's new band

Festivals

The festival is announcing one new addition to the line-up every day during the start of December.

Published: 9:59 am, December 01, 2022

Sure 1st January is exciting and all, being the first new day of a whole new year, and 1st April is... well, an experience. But 1st December might just top the 1st-of-the-month league table, because it's (finally) advent calendar time.

It also means ArcTanGent are launching their annual new band reveal, with one addition to next year's line-up coming every day during the start of December. Today we've the first of the brand new bunch, and it's American noise rock duo '68, who last year released their third album, 'Give One Take One'.

They join the likes of Deafheaven playing 'Sunbather' in full, as well as The Fall Of Troy, Cave In, Igorrr, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Elder, Russian Circles, Svalbard, Jaga Jazzist and many more.

ArcTanGent runs from 16th-19th August 2023, visit arctangent.co.uk for more information and keep an eye out tomorrow for the next advent calendar reveal.