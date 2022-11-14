Festivals

Inc. Deafheaven playing 'Sunbather' in full as a UK festival exclusive.

Published: 8:35 pm, November 14, 2022

ArcTanGent has announced over 50 bands for 2023's festival.

The confirmations include Deafheaven playing 'Sunbather' in full, as well as The Fall Of Troy, Cave In, Igorrr, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Elder, Russian Circles, Svalbard, Jaga Jazzist and many more.

Festival organiser James Scarlett comments: "I think this is shaping up to be my favourite ever ATG line up. Obviously there are some returning heroes (hello Russian Circles & The Ocean), but I’m most excited about the bands who will be visiting Fernhill Farm for the first time. I’ve been chasing after Cave In and Elder for many years so they are getting me particularly excited. And did someone say Deafheaven playing a UK exclusive Sunbather set? Bring. It. On."

ArcTanGent runs from 16th-19th August 2023. The full list of new names is as follows:

Deafheaven (Sunbather in full) / Igorrr / Jaga Jazzist / Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs / And So I Watch You From Afar / Loathe / Cave In / Russian Circles / Scalping* / Elder / Brutus / The Fall of Troy / Vola / The Ocean / Svalbard / Liturgy / Holy Fawn / Conjurer* / Wiegedood / LLNN / Attan / Barrens / Bear / Bicurious* / Bones of Minerva / BRIQUEVILLE / The Callous Daoboys / Catbamboo / Cobra the Impaler / Curse These Metal Hands / Domkraft / DVNE* / Five the Hierophant* / Helpless / Herod / Hidden Mothers / Hippotraktor* / The K. / La Bestia de Gevaudan / Lack the Low / Land Wars / Lawi Anywar / Madmess / The Most / Mountain Caller / Ogives Big Band* / OHHMS / Parachute For Gordo / Playgrounded / Psychonaut / Quietly / Satyr / Skin Failure* / Spook The Horses / Straight Girl* / Sugar Horse / Standards / TANKENGINE / tortuganónima / Unprocessed / Wess Meets West / Year Of No Light / Youthmovies