It's their first new material since last year's ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.

Published: 11:46 am, April 21, 2022

Architects have released a brand new single, ‘When We Were Young’.

The Brighton band’s first new material since 2021’s album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, drummer Dan Searle explains: “‘When We Were Young’ is a song that recognises what is gained and what is lost as we get older. As the world unfolds around us we can become overwhelmed by its endless complexity.”

“When I was 20 I thought I had the whole thing sussed, today I’m pretty sure I’ll never understand reality. We lose our innocence as we age, and although fatalism and cynicism can creep in, we also begin to shift our focus toward gratitude for existence and for those that we love.”

The track comes alongside a video directed by Searle and produced by Jamie Whymark, which you can check out below.