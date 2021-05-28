Watch

It was shot at Middle Farm Studios.

Published: 9:22 am, May 28, 2021

Architects have shared a video for a new orchestral version of 'Dying Is Absolutely Safe'.

Shot at Middle Farm Studios last year, and featuring Choir Noir, it's a cut from their just-released Number 1 album 'For Those That Wish To Exist', which saw them grace the cover of Upset earlier this year.

Give the clip a watch below, and catch them live at the following:



FEBRUARY 2022

22 Leeds, First Direct Arena

23 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 London, Alexandra Palace



MARCH 2022

01 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena