Architects have shared a video for a new orchestral version of 'Dying Is Absolutely Safe'.
Shot at Middle Farm Studios last year, and featuring Choir Noir, it's a cut from their just-released Number 1 album 'For Those That Wish To Exist', which saw them grace the cover of Upset earlier this year.
Give the clip a watch below, and catch them live at the following:
FEBRUARY 2022
22 Leeds, First Direct Arena
23 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
25 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 London, Alexandra Palace
MARCH 2022
01 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
