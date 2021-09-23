Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Architects have announced an intimate UK tour for October

"We wanted to take this opportunity to play some more intimate shows."
Published: 8:45 pm, September 23, 2021
Architects have announced an intimate UK tour.

The run - which is in addition to the band's rescheduled UK arena tour - will take place in October, in support of their recent album 'For Those That Wish To Exist'.

They comment: "Having been forced into rescheduling our arena tour we wanted to take this opportunity to play some more intimate shows this autumn in places that we haven’t visited in many years. We will see you all very soon!"

The details are:

OCTOBER
07 Coventry – Empire
08 Oxford – O2 Academy
22 Norwich - UEA
23 Wolverhampton – KK’s Steel Mill
24 Newcastle – Boiler Shop
26 Brighton - Dome

