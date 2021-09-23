Architects have announced an intimate UK tour for October

On the road

"We wanted to take this opportunity to play some more intimate shows."

Published: 8:45 pm, September 23, 2021

Architects have announced an intimate UK tour.

The run - which is in addition to the band's rescheduled UK arena tour - will take place in October, in support of their recent album 'For Those That Wish To Exist'.

They comment: "Having been forced into rescheduling our arena tour we wanted to take this opportunity to play some more intimate shows this autumn in places that we haven’t visited in many years. We will see you all very soon!"

The details are:



OCTOBER

07 Coventry – Empire

08 Oxford – O2 Academy

22 Norwich - UEA

23 Wolverhampton – KK’s Steel Mill

24 Newcastle – Boiler Shop

26 Brighton - Dome