The five-night run includes a stop at London's Alexandra Palace.

Published: 11:13 am, March 17, 2021

Architects have announced a new tour for February and March 2022.

The run is in support of their just-released Number 1 album 'For Those That Wish To Exist', which saw them grace the cover of Upset earlier this year.

Catch them live at the following:



FEBRUARY 2022

22 Leeds, First Direct Arena

23 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 London, Alexandra Palace



MARCH 2022

01 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena



Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 19th March.