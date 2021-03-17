Architects have announced a new tour for February and March 2022.
The run is in support of their just-released Number 1 album 'For Those That Wish To Exist', which saw them grace the cover of Upset earlier this year.
Catch them live at the following:
FEBRUARY 2022
22 Leeds, First Direct Arena
23 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
25 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 London, Alexandra Palace
MARCH 2022
01 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 19th March.
