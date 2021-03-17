Subscribe to Upset
April 2021
Architects have announced a new tour for February and March 2022

The five-night run includes a stop at London's Alexandra Palace.
Published: 11:13 am, March 17, 2021
Architects have announced a new tour for February and March 2022

Architects have announced a new tour for February and March 2022.

The run is in support of their just-released Number 1 album 'For Those That Wish To Exist', which saw them grace the cover of Upset earlier this year.

Catch them live at the following:

FEBRUARY 2022
22 Leeds, First Direct Arena
23 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
25 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26 London, Alexandra Palace

MARCH 2022
01 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 19th March.

