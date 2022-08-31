Subscribe to Upset
Listen

Architects have dropped a new track from their upcoming album

Check out 'deep fake' now.
Published: 3:22 pm, August 31, 2022
'deep fake' is the latest cut from 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit', which follows up on last year's chart-topping 'For Those That Wish To Exist', and is for release on 21st October via Epitaph.

Starting work on the record almost immediately after its predecessor's release, the album is produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon’s Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton.

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour this November.

