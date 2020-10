Watch

It's a big 'un.

Published: 11:30 am, October 20, 2020

Architects are back with a huge new single, 'Animals'.

Out today (Tuesday, 20th October) via Epitaph, the much-anticpated surprise drop follows the Brighton band's 2018 album, 'Holy Hell' - with hopefully more new music to come.

It was penned by drummer Dan Searle, co-produced by Searle and guitarist Josh Middleton, and arrives with a video also directed by Searle. Busy chap.

Check it out below.