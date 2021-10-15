Architects are releasing their 2020 Royal Albert Hall live stream on vinyl and video-on-demand

Watch

The 17-song show is available to watch in full online now, with a vinyl copy set for release via Blood Records on 10th December.

Published: 6:30 pm, October 15, 2021

Architects are releasing their 2020 live stream from London's Royal Albert Hall on both vinyl and video-on-demand.

It follows on from the release of the band's ninth studio album - and first UK number 1 - 'For Those That Wish To Exist', which dropped earlier this year.

The full tracklisting for 'Architects Live at The Royal Albert Hall' reads:



1. Nihilist

2. Modern Misery

3. Discourse Is Dead

4. Broken Cross

5. Death Is Not Defeat

6. Royal Beggars

7. Gone With The Wind

8. Mortal After All

9. Gravedigger

10. Animals

11. Holy Hell

12. Dead Butterflies

13. Memento Mori

14. A Wasted Hymn

15. A Match Made In Heaven

16. Hereafter

17. Doomsday