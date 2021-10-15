Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Architects are releasing their 2020 Royal Albert Hall live stream on vinyl and video-on-demand

The 17-song show is available to watch in full online now, with a vinyl copy set for release via Blood Records on 10th December.
Published: 6:30 pm, October 15, 2021
Architects are releasing their 2020 live stream from London's Royal Albert Hall on both vinyl and video-on-demand.

The 17-song show is available to watch in full online now, with a vinyl copy set for release via Blood Records on 10th December.

It follows on from the release of the band's ninth studio album - and first UK number 1 - 'For Those That Wish To Exist', which dropped earlier this year.

The full tracklisting for 'Architects Live at The Royal Albert Hall' reads:

1. Nihilist
2. Modern Misery
3. Discourse Is Dead
4. Broken Cross
5. Death Is Not Defeat
6. Royal Beggars
7. Gone With The Wind
8. Mortal After All
9. Gravedigger
10. Animals
11. Holy Hell
12. Dead Butterflies
13. Memento Mori
14. A Wasted Hymn
15. A Match Made In Heaven
16. Hereafter
17. Doomsday

Everything going on in rock, right now.
