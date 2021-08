On the road

The tour includes a stop at London's Alexandra Palace.

Published: 11:40 am, August 11, 2021

Architects have announced the rescheduled dates for their UK arena tour.

The live stint - in support of their Number 1 album 'For Those That Wish To Exist' - will kick off on 2nd May at Leeds' First Direct Arena.

The full details read:



MAY

02 Leeds, First Direct Arena

03 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

05 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

06 London, Alexandra Palace

08 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro