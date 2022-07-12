Architects have announced their tenth album, 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit'

Architects have announced a new album, 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit'.
Set for release on 21st October via Epitaph, it comes alongside a new track, 'tear gas'.
Architects tenth studio album, 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit' follows up on last year's chart-topping 'For Those That Wish To Exist'. Starting working on the record almost immediately after its predecessor's release, the album is produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon’s Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton.
The tracklisting reads:
1. deep fake
2. tear gas
3. spit the bone
4. burn down my house -
5. living is killing us
6. when we were young
7. doomscrolling
8. born again pessimist
9. a new moral low ground
10. all the love in the world
11. be very afraid