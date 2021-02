Listen

Published: 5:11 pm, February 09, 2021

Current Upset cover stars Architects have dropped another taster of their imminent new album 'For Those That Wish To Exist'.

Titled 'Meteor', the latest offering was debuted last night (8th February 2021) on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 show.

It follows up a series of previews of the band's ninth studio album, which includes 'Animals', 'Black Lungs' and 'Dead Butterflies'. In total, those new songs have already racked up over 31 million streams.

You can check out 'Meteor' below.