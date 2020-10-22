Live

Architects are having a busy week.

Published: 10:55 am, October 22, 2020

Architects have announced a new streaming event live from The Royal Albert Hall.

The date - taking place on 21st November - is in support of their just-announced new album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist', due 26th February via Epitaph.

“This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet,” says principal songwriter Dan Searle.

“I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level.

"The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there.”

Tickets go on sale from Friday, 23rd October. The news also follows on from the surprise drop of comeback single 'Animals', which you can hear below.