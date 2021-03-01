Subscribe to Upset
March 2021
Live

Architects have announced a special album release show

They'll play the date for Kingston's Banquet Records on 7th August.
Published: 10:16 am, March 01, 2021
Architects are on an album chart charge this week, following the release of their new album 'For Those That Wish To Exist'.

As part of the fun, they've announced plans to play an exclusive album release show for Kingston's Banquet Records on 7th August.

Taking place at PRYZM, you can grab tickets from 6pm GMT tonight (1st March), with very reasonable prices available alongside a purchase of the album. Hint hint. Every sale counts.

You can read our recent Architects cover feature here.

