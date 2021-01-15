Architects front up the new issue of Upset, out now!

OK, so 2021 hasn’t magically fixed everything overnight. It was a long shot anyway. Still, as we embark on the 2020 DLC nobody asked for, there are still so many things to look forward to over the coming months. With that in mind, we're dropping our first issue of the year today (Friday 15th January), and it's a blinder.
Prime amongst those bright points are this month’s returning cover stars. Architects are a band who have had to deal with tough times themselves, but that’s not what defines them. Continuing their ascent as standard-bearers of a whole scene, we get the story behind new album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.
They’re not the only beloved act returning with fire in their veins either. You Me At Six are back with an album that hits way differently to how you’d expect. Add to that Frank Iero, The Pretty Reckless, Lonely The Brave and so much more, and there are plenty of positives to focus on. Every cloud, and all that.
We're not done there, either, we've also got Lande Hekt, Normandie, The Xcerts, Kid Kapichi, Drones, Cheap Meat and Lauran Hibberd, while in About To Break we introduce you to NOAHFINNCE and For You The Moon.
