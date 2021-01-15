New issue

Architects front up the new issue of Upset, out now!

There's also You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.

Published: 2:00 pm, January 15, 2021 Photos: Ed Mason.

OK, so 2021 hasn’t magically fixed everything overnight. It was a long shot anyway. Still, as we embark on the 2020 DLC nobody asked for, there are still so many things to look forward to over the coming months. With that in mind, we're dropping our first issue of the year today (Friday 15th January), and it's a blinder. Prime amongst those bright points are this month’s returning cover stars. Architects are a band who have had to deal with tough times themselves, but that’s not what defines them. Continuing their ascent as standard-bearers of a whole scene, we get the story behind new album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.