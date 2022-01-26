Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

Architects have announced a new live album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road'

Check out teaser track 'Impermanence'.
Published: 12:20 pm, January 26, 2022
Architects have announced a new live album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road'.

The record features a reimagined orchestral version of their Number 1 album 'For Those That Wish To Exist', and is set for release on 25th March preceded by teaser track 'Impermanence'.

The full tracklisting reads:

Do You Dream Of Armageddon? (Live From Abbey Road)
Black Lungs (Live From Abbey Road)
Giving Blood (Live From Abbey Road)
Discourse Is Dead (Live From Abbey Road)
Dead Butterflies (Live From Abbey Road)
An Ordinary Extinction (Live From Abbey Road)
Impermanence (Live From Abbey Road)
Flight Without Feathers (Live From Abbey Road)
Little Wonder (Live From Abbey Road)
Animals (Live From Abbey Road)
Libertine (Live From Abbey Road)
Goliath (Live From Abbey Road)
Demi God (Live From Abbey Road)
Meteor (Live From Abbey Road)
Dying Is Absolutely Safe (Live From Abbey Road)

Check out 'Impermanence' below, and catch the band on tour this May.

