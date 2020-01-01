Architects have dropped another new track, 'Dead Butterflies'

Watch

It's the third to come from their forthcoming album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist'.

Published: 10:50 am, January 20, 2021 Photos: Ed Mason.

Current Upset cover strs Architects have shared another track from their forthcoming album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist'.

Titled 'Dead Butterflies', it comes alongside a video filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall in November of last year, where the band live-streamed a special performance, broadcast at the time.

'Dead Butterflies' follows up on the previously released 'Black Lungs' and 'Animals', which preview the full-length, set for release on February 26th.