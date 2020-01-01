Architects have dropped another new track, 'Dead Butterflies'

Current Upset cover strs Architects have shared another track from their forthcoming album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist'.
Titled 'Dead Butterflies', it comes alongside a video filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall in November of last year, where the band live-streamed a special performance, broadcast at the time.
'Dead Butterflies' follows up on the previously released 'Black Lungs' and 'Animals', which preview the full-length, set for release on February 26th.
If you want to read more about the band's self-produced, 15-track epic, you can grab a copy of this month's Upset below.
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.