Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Wonder Years, Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie and more.
Order a copy
October 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Architects have booked a new Brighton show

Tickets for the new show will go on sale this Friday.
Published: 5:44 pm, October 05, 2022
Architects have booked a new Brighton show

Architects have announced a new Brighton show.

The gig will take place at Chalk on 24th October in celebration of their new album. 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit', which follows up on last year's chart-topping 'For Those That Wish To Exist', and is for release on 21st October via Epitaph.

Starting work on the record almost immediately after its predecessor's release, the album is produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon’s Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton.

Tickets for the new show will go on sale this Friday, 7th October at 10am.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Jamie Lenman has confirmed his fifth album, 'The Atheist'
Magnolia Park have revealed details of their debut album, 'Baku’s Revenge'
Brutus have shared their new single 'What Have We Done'
DE’WAYNE has announced his second album, ‘MY FAVOURITE BLUE JEANS’
Måneskin have announced a free London gig for tomorrow night
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing