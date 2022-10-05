Architects have booked a new Brighton show

On the road

Published: 5:44 pm, October 05, 2022

Architects have announced a new Brighton show.

The gig will take place at Chalk on 24th October in celebration of their new album. 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit', which follows up on last year's chart-topping 'For Those That Wish To Exist', and is for release on 21st October via Epitaph.

Starting work on the record almost immediately after its predecessor's release, the album is produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon’s Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton.



Tickets for the new show will go on sale this Friday, 7th October at 10am.