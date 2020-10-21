Coming soon

Published: 11:44 am, October 21, 2020 Photos: Ed Mason.

Architects have announced their new album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist'.

Due 26th February via Epitaph, the much-anticpated release follows the Brighton band's 2018 album, 'Holy Hell'.

“This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet,” says principal songwriter Dan Searle.

“I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level.

"The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there.”

The news also follows on from yesterday's surprise drop of comeback single 'Animals', which you can hear below.

The album's tracklisting reads:



Do You Dream of Armageddon?

Black Lungs

Giving Blood

Discourse Is Dead

Dead Butterflies

An Ordinary Extinction

Impermanence ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)

Flight Without Feathers

Little Wonder ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)

Animals

Libertine

Goliath ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)

Demi God

Meteor

Dying Is Absolutely Safe