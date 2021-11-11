Watch

Check out the trailer now.

Published: 10:48 am, November 11, 2021

Architects have announced a new streaming event filmed in Abbey Road Studios.

Taking place on 11th December, the performance - which will see them backed by Parallax Orchestra - premieres via Veeps at 8pm UK time and will be available for 48 hours.

It follows on from the release of their ninth studio record, and the first UK Number 1, 'For Those That Wish to Exist', which the band will take out on the road next spring:



MAY

02 Leeds, First Direct Arena

03 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

05 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

06 London, Alexandra Palace

08 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro



Watch the trailer below.