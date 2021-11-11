Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Wage War, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Tom Morello and more.
Order a copy
November 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Architects have announced a new streaming event filmed in Abbey Road Studios

Check out the trailer now.
Published: 10:48 am, November 11, 2021
Architects have announced a new streaming event filmed in Abbey Road Studios

Architects have announced a new streaming event filmed in Abbey Road Studios.

Taking place on 11th December, the performance - which will see them backed by Parallax Orchestra - premieres via Veeps at 8pm UK time and will be available for 48 hours.

It follows on from the release of their ninth studio record, and the first UK Number 1, 'For Those That Wish to Exist', which the band will take out on the road next spring:

MAY
02 Leeds, First Direct Arena
03 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
05 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
06 London, Alexandra Palace
08 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Watch the trailer below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Korn have confirmed details of their new album, 'Requiem'
Northlane have announced their new album, 'Obsidian'
Parkway Drive have confirmed a new headline tour of Europe and the UK
Laura-Mary Carter has dropped a brand new track, 'Ceremony'
Drug Church have announced a new album, and shared two new songs - 'Million Miles of Fun' and 'Detective Lieutenant'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing