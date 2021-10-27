Anxious have announced their debut album, ‘Little Green House’

Coming soon

Published: 11:10 am, October 27, 2021

Connecticut’s Anxious have announced their debut full-length, ‘Little Green House’.

Set for release on 21st January from Run For Cover Records, the news comes alongside a new single ‘In April’. The song follows on from earlier album preview ‘Call From You’ – you can check out the video below.

Named after the space in which the material was written, ‘Little Green House’ bassist Sam Allen explains: “I think a lot of the record is a coming-to-terms, interpretive record about relationships with people and thinking introspectively. I’m sure it’ll be a cliché very soon to say, ‘With all the time spent away, I was able to really think about things,’ but having that time to sit and be introspective really does give you perspective on yourself, the relationships you have with other people, and that recognition that while you might all be interconnected—whether it’s your parents, your friends from high school, people you know through music—it’s bound to happen that you all have deeply individual and separate paths, and that’s okay.”

You can check out ‘In April’ below.