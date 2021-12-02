Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Måneskin, Mayday Parade, Yard Act, Volumes and more.
Order a copy
December 2021 / January 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Anxious have debuted another new album preview, 'Growing Up Song'

It's taken from January's debut full-length 'Little Green House'.
Published: 11:52 am, December 02, 2021
Anxious have debuted another new album preview, 'Growing Up Song'

Anxious have debuted another new track, 'Growing Up Song'.

Taken from their debut full-length, 'Little Green House', guitarist Dante Melucci explains: "'Growing Up Song' is about how I cope with people close to me changing as we’ve become young adults. It’s scary to me when I start to feel like I don’t understand someone I care about anymore, and as easy it is for me to blame them for not being who I thought they were, I’m changing all the time too, and that’s okay."

'Little Green House' is set to arrive on 21st January 2022 via Run For Cover. You can check out 'Growing Up Song' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Knuckle Puck have returned with a brand new track, 'Levitate'
Get festive with Tilian and Anthony Green and their version of 'Christmas Don't Be Late'
Witch Fever have shared a new video for their track 'Bully Boy'
Trophy Eyes are previewing what comes next with new single 'Bittersweet'
Leeds newcomers Beauty School have shared a debut single, 'Take It Slow'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing