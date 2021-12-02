Anxious have debuted another new album preview, 'Growing Up Song'

Watch

It's taken from January's debut full-length 'Little Green House'.

Published: 11:52 am, December 02, 2021

Anxious have debuted another new track, 'Growing Up Song'.

Taken from their debut full-length, 'Little Green House', guitarist Dante Melucci explains: "'Growing Up Song' is about how I cope with people close to me changing as we’ve become young adults. It’s scary to me when I start to feel like I don’t understand someone I care about anymore, and as easy it is for me to blame them for not being who I thought they were, I’m changing all the time too, and that’s okay."

'Little Green House' is set to arrive on 21st January 2022 via Run For Cover. You can check out 'Growing Up Song' below.