Another Sky's debut album is coming this August

It's preceded by new single 'Fell In Love With The City'.
Published: 10:17 am, June 23, 2020
Another Sky have announced their debut album.

'I Slept On The Floor' is set to arrive on 7th August via Fiction Records, and is previewed by a brand new single ‘Fell In Love With The City’.

Vocalist Catrin Vincent explains: "I hate breakup songs. I don't know why, it’s the most universal feeling. Maybe because the world has so many of them. Moving to London was a dramatic shift from small-town life where it didn’t even occur to me I could do music, where this vision of me as a housewife who never amounted to anything felt inescapable, in to a bigger world, of people from all over, of new ideas and a new version of myself.”

The track comes alongside a video, directed by Vincent herself. “We asked if any of our fans had an old mini DV tape camera," she says, "and they came through (thanks so much Peter Kavanagh, Victoria Wai and Henry Kenyon). We tried to capture the excitement of being on the road for the first time, replicating the feeling of moving to London seven years ago. “Fell In Love With The City” is the second song we ever wrote as a band and we wanted to make a video that embodied the way you'd film a partner, but you're filming a city instead".

Give it a watch below.

